Major New York Real Estate Company Now Accepting BTC as Payment

By Ryan James
beincrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnum Real Estate is set to accept bitcoin as payment for a three-store retail condominium in Manhattan’s East Side. Major real-estate opportunity for bitcoin investors. Magnum Real Estate is accepting the $29M payment for a three-store retail condominium space in Bitcoin, which would make it the first major income-producing real estate investment opportunity in the U.S. for Bitcoin investors. The building at 385 First Avenue contains turnkey retail condominiums, located on Manhattan’s East Side. The three retail spaces are currently leased to M&T bank, Mighty Pita Restaurant, and ProHEALTH Urgent Care Clinic.

Gary Gensler Details Potential Road to Crypto Regulations for the US

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler offered detailed insight into the cryptocurrency market and a potential path to regulation in a conversation with the Washington Post. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, speaking to the Washington Post, offered multiple thoughts on the cryptocurrency market. The interview, titled “The Path Forward: Cryptocurrency with Gary Gensler,” goes into detail about matters that range from regulation to volatility. On the whole, the impression from the speech is yet another strong call for regulation focused on investor protection.
MARKETS
businessnewsdaily.com

How to Accept ACH Payments

Accepting ACH payments offers customers an added level of convenience. Payments can be accepted through a bank or a third-party payment processor. Payments can be processed in a day or two, but may take several days to post. This article is for small business owners interested in electronic payment processing...
SMALL BUSINESS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Adoption Grows After Acceptance by Major Real Estate Firms

Magnum Real Estate Group has approved the use of cryptocurrencies for payments. The group has announced that it will accept Bitcoin as a payment method for three shops in Manhattan worth around $30 million. This announcement comes as Bitcoin gains increased adoption for real estate firms, following a boom of...
MARKETS
