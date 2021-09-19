CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homecoming Window Painting

 5 days ago

Homecoming week is coming! The Monarch Cheerleaders will be fundraising by window painting around Denison and Schleswig on Sunday, September 19th! The cost is $50 for painting only. Businesses will be responsible for removing the paint. Magic eraser and water does the trick! Show your Monarch Pride! Thanks so much for supporting Monarch Cheer!

