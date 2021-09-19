Homecoming Window Painting

Over the past 20 years, the Florida Building Code has been updated to mandate new minimum requirements for new window installations. New windows have undergone, a significant upgrade on withstanding coastal winds and water, and must meet current Building Code guidelines in order to be installed. The typical life expectancy of a window is 20 years and, over time the Florida sun and air take a huge toll on windows and doors, which can cause pitting and sun-bleaching of frames, fogging of glass, seal failures, and water intrusion. Some older homes even have single pane glass windows, which have little protection against hurricanes and could potentially cause a life-threatening emergency in the event this fails. New Windows will provide a myriad of benefits as well as a manufacturer’s warranty, which would cover most common issues, should one arise. If you have any questions on whether or not you have single pane windows, or impact windows, please feel free to give us a call, and we would be happy to assist you!

