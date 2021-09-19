Huckabee hits state Education Department for half-million in sales of pamphlets with bad COVID advice
Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette expanded this morning on a story first broken last week by the Daily Beast and it’s a doozy. In short, Huckstering is BACK in Arkansas and not only because the former Gov. Mike Huckabee has established a home in Little Rock. Just imagine what grifts the former governor can cook up if his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, moves into the Governor’s Mansion. You have to wonder if that prospect might have figured in Education Secretary Johnny Key’s receptiveness to this Huckster money-maker.arktimes.com
