CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Magic Flute @ Royal Opera House, London

By Keith McDonnell
musicomh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo casts battle it out at The Royal Opera’s Magic Flute. David McVicar’s venerable staging of The Magic Flute made a welcome return to the Covent Garden stage, showcasing a flush of exciting house debuts whose new blood eradicated any sense of routine from a production first seen in 2003. Now on its tenth revival, it has served the House well, and on the evidence of these two performances, there’s plenty of life left in it yet.

www.musicomh.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Anna Pirozzi, Asmik Grigorian, Karita Mattila, Salome Jicia Headline Royal Opera House’s Fall 2021 Streaming Slate

(Credit: Clive Barda / Royal Opera House / ArenaPAL) The Royal Opera House Covent Garden has announced an autumn streaming program as part of its 2021-22 season. The company will present productions of “The Magic Flute,” “Macbeth,” and “Jenufa” as well as such ballets as “Giselle,” and “The Dante Project.” Additionally, the company will also stream the Irish National Opera’s “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground.
THEATER & DANCE
musicomh.com

BBC Proms: The Last Night of the Proms 2021 @ Royal Albert Hall, London

The first Last Night of the Proms with a live audience for two years raises the roof of the Albert Hall. The words that seemed to be on everyone’s lips were “it’s good to be back”. There may have been a Last Night of the Proms in 2020 with no audience, while the Proms have been admitting spectators for the past six weeks. However, a Last Night performed in front of a large crowd once more acted as the most poignant symbol of the resilience, not to mention importance, of music in times of crisis. The audience was still not quite the size of previous years as the arena was made smaller for 2021 to accommodate a larger stage. If anything, however, this only brought a greater sense of intimacy to this large-scale event, which is what any Last Night should strive to achieve anyway.
WORLD
theartsdesk.com

Rigoletto, Royal Opera review - routine clouds the best in this season opener

Lisette Oropesa's Gilda and Carlos Álvarez's Rigoletto shamed by the ducal courtAll images by Ellie Kurttz. That communication Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano displays with a true magician’s sense of pace and sleight of hand, deftly transitioning from hollow comedy to ugly tragedy, alert as ever to the needs of his soloists, and the Royal Opera men’s chorus is with him all the way. On the other hand Director of Opera Oliver Mears, showing his form for the first time in a brand new Covent Garden production, seems hamstrung by the confines of a season opener which has to play to the regulars, and by the stock performances of international opera stars. That it doesn’t have to be this way is exemplified by Glyndebourne’s very recent approach to Luisa Miller, a pre-Rigoletto Verdi gem which took stripping down to the emotional essence, and demanded that an equally world-class cast played it for truth, not melodrama. That proved intensely moving, devastating even, while even the shock value here is only skin deep.
THEATER & DANCE
Wallpaper*

Marina Abramović in London: death, Maria Callas and breaking the rules of Opera

‘I am an international gypsy with two suitcases running from place to place!’ enthuses Marina Abramović only moments into our conversation. Halfway through a four-month trip that includes 19 stops, the indefatigable artist is back to her nomadic ways after an unplanned sabbatical – prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic – of reading books, growing vegetables, and planting trees in the countryside.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Opera House#Opera Singer#The Royal Opera#American#O Zittre Nicht#Der H Lle Rache#German#The Armed Men#Austrian#Armed Man
The Elkhart Truth

'Doubt' opens at Bristol Opera House

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will present the powerful, thought-provoking drama “Doubt, A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, opening Sept. 17 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House. Performances are Sept. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees Sept. 19 and 26 at 3...
BRISTOL, IN
focusnewspaper.com

A Grand Opera House

“A perfect gem,” “an ornament to Hickory,” and “the best equipped theatre in the state.” That’s how the press described the Elliott Opera House when it opened in January of 1890. Local Hickory builder Joseph D. Elliott decided his home town needed culture, so he built a stop along the railroad line for national acts to perform for the local population.
HICKORY, NC
northernexpress.com

Touring Shows Return to City Opera House

Eight sweet shows on stage — and four big Broadway hits COH will take you to see. A number of national touring acts are coming to downtown Traverse City as the City Opera House returns to business as (almost) normal. Events like the TCNewTech Pitch and Networking nights and presentations...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
laconiadailysun.com

Opera House child performer returns after 80 years

Kay Potfora, 88 years young, performed with her father John Monty and uncle Leon Valier at the Lakeport Opera House in 1933, when she was 5 years old. She played the piano, drums and tap-danced for the audience, who included many veterans, brought in with wheel chairs and hospital beds. She looked like Shirley Temple, and the audience absolutely loved her. Their performances went on for weeks and were sold out every night.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Letterman coming to McPherson Opera House

During this pandemic, we are endeavoring to take care of our community. If you have the means to back us through a subscription or a gift subscription for someone else, we appreciate your support. Special to the News-Ledger. McPHERSON—The McPherson Opera House welcomes the world-famous Lettermen on Monday, Sept. 20,...
MCPHERSON, KS
Daily Democrat

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ opens at Woodland Opera House

Eighteen months, clear facemasks, social distancing measures and required COVID-19 testing. That’s what the cast and directors of “Singin’ in the Rain” have had to endure to get back on stage this month. “Singin’ in the Rain” will be the first production back on stage since the start of the...
WOODLAND, CA
Observer

Opera House Cinema Series presents ‘Respect’

The next film in the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center Cinema Series is the high energy biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson It will be screened Saturday, Sept. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis notes that “due to the increase in...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Time Out Global

The magical Queen’s House ice rink is coming back this winter

For fans of ice (not in the methamphetamine/diamonds sense), this year is already looking a whole lot more chilled than 2020. Not only is ‘Frozen: The Musical’ storming the West End stage (read our review here), but several of the city’s seasonal ice rinks that didn’t happen last year for obvious reasons have now announced their winter seasons. The magical courtyard classic that is SKATE at Somerset House is coming in November, complete with DJ lates and the rest. The rink at the Natural History Museum is back for its swansong season before it melts away for ever to become a sustainable urban garden. And now the Queen’s House in Greenwich has announced that its rink will be returning too.
INSTAGRAM
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Shop Like The Royals in London with Brown's Hotel

Brown’s, a Rocco Forte hotel, introduces a special experience offering guests a cultured insight into historic Mayfair and its unique Royal Warrant holders, many of which are just a few footsteps from the hotel. Guests are invited to celebrate the shopping choices of the British Royals through this bespoke experience...
LIFESTYLE
Post-Journal

Opera House To Present First Live Performance Event

FREDONIA — The 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center presents its first in-theatre live performance event on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the incredible Ekstasis Duo presenting a new program of the music of underrepresented composers. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis notes that “due to the increase in...
FREDONIA, NY
Ellsworth American

Opera House Arts has new arstistic director

STONINGTON — Cait Robinson became Opera House Arts’ new Artistic Director starting Sept. 19. Originally from Brooklin, the experienced theater director joins Executive Director Tony Adams and General Manager Pam Getto on the leadership team. Robinson’s hiring follows a national search. “She’s a great director with a deep knowledge of...
STONINGTON, ME
FOX 61

Broadway royalty lives at the Goodspeed Opera House Costume Shop

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — In an unassuming building in East Haddam lives Broadway royalty. Not people, but costumes once worn by some of the most famous theater stars in the world. At the Goodspeed Opera House Costume Shop, more than 300,000 outfits sit, not retired, not part of a museum, but waiting for their turn on the stage again.
EAST HADDAM, CT
Ashe County's Newspaper

Whatever Happened To Prince John?

(NAPSI)—You may think it’s a legend out of ancient times, but in little more than living memory there was a royal prince—who vanished (at least as far as the press and public were concerned). The Story of the Missing Prince. Even an ardent Anglophile and enthusiastic follower of the British...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The Royal Family Is Including Harry in This Major Event This Month

This has hardly been a banner year for the Royal Family. Between the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew resulting in a lawsuit and the claims of racism and neglect from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the House of Windsor has been in crisis mode for much of 2021. On top of that, the royals also suffered the devastating loss of the family's patriarch, Prince Philip, who would have celebrated his centennial birthday in June.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy