Boston, MA

Help Name Sam Adams’ New Brew Made From Hops That Went to Space

 9 days ago
Boston's Samuel Adams Brewery has otherworldly ideas in sight, and you could be a part of the fun. SpaceX's Inspiration4 launched into space earlier this week, making history as the first all-civilian flight to space. The four civilians on-board, each one representing either leadership, generosity, hope or prosperity, also had a goal of raising at least $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Samuel Adams
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

