Prince Khaled Appointed as a Strategic Advisor at Plant-Based Investment Firm
Environmentalist and entrepreneur Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, part of the Saudi royal family, has joined the plant-based investment company Eat Well Investment Group as its newest strategic advisor. Following years of being plant-based and an outspoken environmental advocate, Prince Khaled’s decision to join the sustainable investment firm is just the latest move in his mission to invest in and help lead industries that lower our dependence on meat and dairy and slow or halt climate change. The investment firm, which is publically traded on the Canadian stock exchange, states that it is “fully committed to the plant-based sector."wtbdfm.com
