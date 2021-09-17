CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Prince Khaled Appointed as a Strategic Advisor at Plant-Based Investment Firm

By Maxwell Rabb
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Environmentalist and entrepreneur Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, part of the Saudi royal family, has joined the plant-based investment company Eat Well Investment Group as its newest strategic advisor. Following years of being plant-based and an outspoken environmental advocate, Prince Khaled’s decision to join the sustainable investment firm is just the latest move in his mission to invest in and help lead industries that lower our dependence on meat and dairy and slow or halt climate change. The investment firm, which is publically traded on the Canadian stock exchange, states that it is “fully committed to the plant-based sector."

wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dubai Expo 2020 offers conflicting figures on worker deaths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, first saying five and then later three. In a later statement, Expo apologized and described the initial figure as...
WORLD
yicaiglobal.com

China Strategic Gains as Investment Firm Dumps Evergrande NEV Stock

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- Shares in China Strategic Holdings bounced up yesterday after the longterm investor in the China Evergrande Group said that it is preparing to sell its entire stake in the real estate giant's new energy vehicle arm whose stock has crashed 90 percent since the end of June as the carmaker is swept up in the parent firm’s debt crisis.
STOCKS
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Providence, Rhode Island

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Investment#Food Security#Saudi#Eat Well Investment Group#Canadian#Plant Based News#Kbw Ventures#Eat Well Group#Kingdom Holding Company#Cnbc
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

OpenVault secures strategic investment

OpenVault, a source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry, has announced a strategic funding event that is intended to fuel the next stage of the company’s growth. OpenVault has secured significant funding from three existing customers – Service Electric Cablevision, Service Electric...
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover Evidence of a Major Coronavirus Epidemic 20,000 Years Ago

Studying the genomes of modern humans from 26 worldwide populations, researchers discovered the genetic “footprint” of an ancient coronavirus outbreak. Studies like this one could help identify viruses that have caused epidemics in the distant past and may do so in the future. A new study co-authored by a University...
SCIENCE
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy