State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti Leads Successful Effort to Lower Washington State Educational Costs:. Parents’ ability to pay for their kids’ future educational costs just got a bit easier. Due in part to successful state investments this past year, State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti successfully led an effort today to lower the price of GET units. Pellicciotti’s motion to lower the unit price from $122 to $114.01 passed unanimously at the Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) Committee meeting. More Washingtonians will now be able to better save for future college and other educational expenses. Those who purchased lump-sum units over the past two years at the higher price will receive extra credits as if the price was set at $114.01 two years ago.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO