Prediction for Chargers vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

The Chargers are coming off a Week 1 win after outlasting Washington Football Team’s dominant defense with a stellar performance from quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished 31-of-47 passing for 337 yards and a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys opened up the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After going back and forth in an offensive duel, QB Tom Brady engineered yet another game-winning drive in the final minutes to seal the deal.

Dallas enters this game with key contributors along the defensive line, Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, out. It’s a huge blow considering generating pressure is vital to slowing Herbert and company, especially with a revamped offensive line that dominated last weekend.

Speaking of high-powered offenses, the Cowboys have their own with Dak Prescott, who threw for 403 yards (second-most in Week 1) and three touchdowns against a really good Buccaneers defense.

While the majority of their top skill players are intact, with the exception of wide receiver the Michael Gallup, the team will be without starting right tackle La’el Collins. This is a recipe for a monstrous game for Joey Bosa, who can make a huge impact on this contest.

Ultimately, the defense will force two turnovers and after throwing four touchdown passes, Herbert leads L.A. to victory in front of fans for the first time in a regular season game at SoFi Stadium, 31-21.