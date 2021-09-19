CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Cowboys

By Gavino Borquez
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to build off their win in the season opener, as they’re set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s matchup:

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Sept. 19 — 1:25 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Television

Those in the red area on the TV map will get the game on CBS.

Radio

ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)

FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)

Streaming

Social Media

