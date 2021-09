There are a ton of emotions after the Union’s 2-0 loss to Club America to send them out of the Concacaf Champions League, just one step away from making the finals. It is easy to feel extremely disappointed after the unfortunate result in Chester. The Union had the opportunity to do something the club had never done, and move one step closre to becoming the first MLS club to win the Concacaf Champions League. It’s easy to be frustrated at how the Union played extremely well for most of the second half, had chance after chance to win the match and advance, including a missed penalty kick, yet somehow lost by two.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO