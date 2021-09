Most Americans remember where they were, what they were doing and who they were with on 9/11. I mostly remember those aboard flight 93, the hijacked plane that was heading to Washington, D.C. to crash into the U.S. Capitol. The passengers aboard that plane who honorably sacrificed their lives rather than have that plane crash into our Capitol stand out to me, especially as I recall the horrific events of Jan. 6.

