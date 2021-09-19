CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Sky is not falling

 5 days ago

We are going to be what we are going to be, so far the offense has not gotten their collective sh*t together and we are 2-1. We have the talent, when it comes together and they fix the issues they will be very good. Coaches can't play and anyone on this board that has coached a D1 top 5 college program please add your concerns, for the rest of you amateur whiners about stuff you have no technical expertise, do what you can do be good fans... we are 2-1, we have not given up an defensive touchdown yet, we had a world class goal line stand to win the game... the offense will get it together or they won't... either way I am along for the ride...

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Bullets Forever

Mystics at Sky GameThread

The Washington Mystics are facing the Chicago Sky Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be available on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV) and NBA TV Canada. It will be the the third time the Mystics match up against the Sky, after splitting a pair of games earlier this season.
OK, I'm not a sky-is-falling poster. But we suck on O.

I'm leaning towards tah fanger on #5. And if it's not him, I'd say it's tough for Elliot to call plays wit what we got executing plays, starting wit, oh yeh, #5. I've never been a Taison fan, but he looked sharp last week.
chatsports.com

NCAA's sky-is-falling NIL rhetoric looks all the more ridiculous now

Last Saturday, some 90,887 fans packed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to watch the Florida Gators play the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was the fifth-largest home crowd in UF history. Across the country, 7.9 million tuned into the CBS broadcast, which is 10% higher than the 2019 average of 7.1 million for the network, which itself was the highest in nearly three decades.
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Monsignor Pace Defensive Lineman Shemar Stewart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shemar Stewart, a defensive lineman out of Monsignor Pace, is this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee. He’s a top 10 high school prospect in the country, and might just be the highest-rated recruit CBS4 has ever interviewed for the trophy. Stewart is every high school QBs nightmare. He’s already got NFL size and strength, deadlifting well over 600 pounds – a Monsignor Pace record. “What makes me a good football player is understanding plays, doing my assignment to the best of my ability and understanding what the offense is trying to,” he said. Brute strength is just one aspect of...
The Clemson Insider

More hate for Clemson

These ESPN employees don't have much respect for Clemson following its slim 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley. Chris Fallica, better known as "The Bear" on ESPN's College (...)
