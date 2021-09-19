The Sky is not falling

We are going to be what we are going to be, so far the offense has not gotten their collective sh*t together and we are 2-1. We have the talent, when it comes together and they fix the issues they will be very good. Coaches can't play and anyone on this board that has coached a D1 top 5 college program please add your concerns, for the rest of you amateur whiners about stuff you have no technical expertise, do what you can do be good fans... we are 2-1, we have not given up an defensive touchdown yet, we had a world class goal line stand to win the game... the offense will get it together or they won't... either way I am along for the ride...