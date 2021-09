This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Coinbase. Bitcoin (BTC) fared poorly this week, compared to the rest of the month. After establishing itself comfortably above $45,000, BTC traded up to $48,000 by September 9. However, on September 11 and 13, it dropped to $45,000, before reaching back above $48,000 on September 16. Although BTC bounced down to $47,000 on September 18, it wasn’t until September 20, that it really plummeted. By September 21, BTC had reached as low as $40,000, but has since recovered a bit and is trading just above $44,000.

