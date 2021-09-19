LaMarcus Aldridge signs one-year manage Nets subsequent to resigning in april

The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Paul Millsap. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Millsap (6’7”, 257) has appeared in 1,052 career games (745 starts) across 15 NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2017-21), Atlanta Hawks (2013-17) and Utah Jazz (2006-13), recording averages of 13.7 points on 49.0 percent shooting from the floor, 34.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and 73.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, along with 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. Most recently with the Nuggets during the 2020-21 season, Millsap appeared in 56 games (36 starts) and averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per contest. Millsap has appeared in the postseason 12 times, suiting up in 129 total playoff games (75 starts) and averaging 12.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the floor and 72.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, to go with 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27.5 minutes per contest. The 36-year-old was originally selected by the Utah Jazz in the second round with the 47th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. After seven seasons with the Jazz, Millsap signed with the Hawks, where he was named an Eastern Conference All-Star in each of his four years (2014-17) and helped lead the team to the No. 1 seed in the East during the 2014-15 season. The Monroe, La., native was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team during the 2015-16 campaign, when he was the only player in the league to rank in the top 15 in both steals (1.8) and blocks (1.7) per game and set single-season career highs in each category (139 blocks, 147 steals). Since he entered the league in the 2006-07 season, Millsap ranks second among all players in regular season games played, trailing only LeBron James (1,072), and Millsap is the only player in the league to register 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals in that timeframe.

