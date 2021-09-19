CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Major New York Real Estate Company Now Accepting BTC as Payment

 4 days ago

Magnum Real Estate is set to accept bitcoin as payment for a three-store retail condominium in Manhattan’s East Side. Major real-estate opportunity for bitcoin investors. Magnum Real Estate is accepting the $29M payment for a three-store retail condominium space in Bitcoin, which would make it the first major income-producing real estate investment opportunity in the U.S. for Bitcoin investors. The building at 385 First Avenue contains turnkey retail condominiums, located on Manhattan’s East Side. The three retail spaces are currently leased to M&T bank, Mighty Pita Restaurant, and ProHEALTH Urgent Care Clinic.

