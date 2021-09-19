Major New York Real Estate Company Now Accepting BTC as Payment

First-time buyers are faced with fierce competition in an unprecedented real estate market. As a newbie, it may feel as though landing a dream home (or any home) is almost impossible. Extraordinarily low mortgage rates are fueling this intense demand, in addition to a nationwide housing shortage. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, U.S. home prices increased by 15.4% annual gain as of May of this year. Given this fast-paced real estate market, what can you do to get your offer accepted? Savvy buyers must be strategic, determined, and focused when entering into this red-hot arena.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO