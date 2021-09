Vermont can’t take care of its own people who are low-income or homeless, so how does the governor think we should take care of the people from Afghanistan?. Does he think they should take up all of the low-income housing units we have available? Or is he just thinking about how much money he will get from the federal government? I think that’s the only reason why he’s telling the White House to send them here, and I’m disgusted with him for doing that.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO