Cardano’s ‘Hydra’ Upgrade Aims To Supercharge Blockchain Scalability, Powering Enterprise Use Cases and DeFi

 4 days ago

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) says it’s developing a layer-2 upgrade for Cardano’s blockchain after the crypto’s mainnet was updated last week. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson tells his 690,000 followers that a new venture called “Hydra” is in development on the new Alonzo hard fork to improve aspects of scalability and storage.

Crypto Startup TimeDAO Sends Satoshis Into the Future

Now launching the pre-seed sale exclusively for 195 individual investors. TimeDAO is officially launching the $TDAO token pre-seed sale to boost the platform’s development of decentralized apps with time-locking features. The token is currently for sale at $0.065 — and available in 195 bundles each worth 250$ — ultimately selling for $0.13 in December during the public sale.
NFL
Coinbase Looks to Fill Communication, Compliance Positions

Coinbase is looking to fill 350 open positions in a bid to meet its ambitions amidst growing regulatory pressure. Despite mounting pressure from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase is still looking to grow and expand its services. To this end, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. is looking to fill roles to help it meet its growing needs.
ECONOMY
Staking on Ethereum 2.0, explained

The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 comes with many changes, including the migration to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, believed to make the network more secure and compensate participants accordingly. What is the difference between self-staking and ETH2.0 Staking Earn?. While Ethereum 2.0 staking allows validators to be compensated for securing the...
MARKETS
Cardano
David Orr
After Nailing Cardano’s Meteoric Rise, DeVere Group CEO Unveils New Predictions for ADA, Ethereum, and XRP

After accurately predicting Cardano’s rise to $3.00, the CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group is unveiling his latest set of crypto predictions. The price of ADA now hovers at $2.22 after hitting $3.10 on September 2nd, but Nigel Green tells Business Insider that the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap will resume its rally and hit $4 by the end of the year.
STOCKS
Bitfinex launches the first L2 bridge from CeFi to DeFi

The bridge will facilitate ERC-20 token transactions between centralized and decentralized exchanges. Crypto exchange Bitfinex has today announced a market-debut service to bridge its centralized platform with the layer-2 decentralized trading platform and subsidiary DeversiFi. The bridge will provide users access to the permissionless and privacy-centric experiences of DeFi, in...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Calls Blockchain Technology a Global Catalyst for Change

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission head Gary Gensler says he believes the technology underlying cryptocurrencies is beneficial. In a new interview with the Washington Post, Gensler says that blockchain technology, which gained its present-day prominence after the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin (BTC), is helping to improve payment systems. “Nakamoto-san’s...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
#Supercharge#Scalability#Alonzo#Tps#Ada#Coingecko#The Daily Hodl
Solrise Finance and Civic Technologies Launch First Permissioned DEX on Solana

The first on-chain decentralized exchange on Solana with permissioned access based on digital identity – Solrise DEX Pro – launches today. Solrise Finance, a Solana-based decentralized investment platform, and Civic Technologies, a leading innovator in digital identity solutions, have partnered to launch the first on-chain decentralized exchange on Solana with permissioned access based on digital identity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Binance Expands Global KYC Requirements to Further User Protection

At Binance, we review our products and services on an ongoing basis to determine changes and improvements in light of evolving global compliance standards. To enhance user protections and provide a safe crypto environment for everyone, we will roll out the ‘intermediate verification‘ requirement for all users. Intermediate verification supports...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Optimizing the DTC Channel for Maximum Profits

When it comes to winning at DTC, market share and branding are important, but it all comes down to supply chain agility. With distribution channels shifting, shipping costs skyrocketing and consumer acquisition costs so competitive today, brands and retailers need to construct more nimble supply chains that work more efficiently. Even brands that aren’t digitally native are following the direct-to-consumer playbook to boost speed and agility from the first click to the last mile. But DTC is not without its challenges, especially as low barriers to entry have commoditized product and created a glut of competition. To address these issues in Sourcing Journal’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Blockdaemon secures unicorn status with $155M raise

In the venture capital world, a privately-held startup company becomes a “unicorn” when its valuation exceeds $1 billion. Blockchain infrastructure developer Blockdaemon has secured its status as a crypto unicorn after concluding a $155 million Series B fundraiser, putting the company on track to expand its operational footprint in a significant way.
MARKETS
ShapeShift issues second token airdrop following decentralization pledge

In a July interview with Cointelegraph, CEO Erik Voorhees described full decentralization as an “iterative process” that can take many years. Non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift has completed its second airdrop of FOX tokens — dubbed “fairdrop” — as part of a broad decentralization pledge that was first announced in July.
ECONOMY
eToro Launches Investor Index of Top DeFi Tokens

Social trading and investment platform eToro has today announced the launch of DeFi CopyPortfolio, a new product that offers users exposure to a basket of projects in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. DeFi, a fast-growing sector of the crypto industry, exploded to popularity last year, offering many traditional financial services,...
MARKETS
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Surges After Launching on Crypto Exchange Binance

A free-to-play gaming altcoin is seeing serious growth after being listed on global crypto trading platform Binance. Illuvium (ILV) is a decentralized role-playing game (RPG) utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The open-world adventure game is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and its native crypto asset just made its debut on Binance.
LIFESTYLE
New Desktop App Makes It Easier to Mine Ethereum

At any one time, there are millions of machines mining Ethereum, contributing to network security and validating transactions in exchange for the chance to earn some ETH. But to make mining profitable, most people need expensive hardware with lots of computing power. Golem Network, an Ethereum-based platform for sharing unused...
SOFTWARE
Basel draft rules make crypto too costly for banks to trade, says industry

Proposed rules would make “bank involvement in the cryptoasset market cost-prohibitive from a capital perspective,” industry associations have told regulators. Nine banking industry associations have submitted a letter to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in response to its proposal to introduce stringent capital requirements for banks looking to hold crypto assets on their books.
MARKETS

