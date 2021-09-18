CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX’s Inspiration4 crew returns to Earth

By Mary Dehart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule carrying four private citizens plunged through Earth’s atmosphere Saturday night and splashed down off the east coast of Florida, closing out the company’s first all-civilian mission in space. The Inspiration4 crew — the mission’s billionaire funder Jared Isaacman, geoscientist Sian Proctor, physician assistant Haley Arceneaux, and data engineer Chris Sembroski — became the first crew to hang out in Earth orbit without any professionally trained astronauts.

