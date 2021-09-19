Cadillac’s inaugural Lyriq EV sold out of reservations in 19 minutes
Cadillac didn’t have any problems finding buyers for its Lyriq EV once reservations opened. As Electrek learned, GM’s luxury badge sold out of reservations for the Lyriq’s Debut Edition in 19 minutes. The brand didn’t say how many people paid the $100 fee, but it’s clear there was at least some pent-up demand for the upscale electric crossover. More Debut Edition models will be available through dealers in summer 2022.wmleader.com
Comments / 0