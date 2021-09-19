CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri ‘Talking Sh*t’ Upset Jamaicans: “Back It Up”

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOlan_0c0uZbQa00
Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

Track & field favorite Sha’Carri Richardson saw her popularity make a turn for the worse a few weeks ago after coming in last place to runners from Jamaica in the Prefontaine Classic. A handful of social media antics following the loss is mainly what rubbed people the wrong way, which even had us questioning whether or not she actually had a real problem with Jamaicans.

Now she’s getting some advice from Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt on why she should let her feet do the talking, especially when betting against the proud people in his hometown of Jamaica.

Bolt spoke with the New York Post to give his opinion on the controversy following Sha’Carri’s viral one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis, telling The Post, “I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … If you talk that big talk you have to back it up.”

Take a look at more of Usain Bolt’s hot take for Richardson below:

“Bolt said he and his fellow Jamaican athletes were not impressed by Richardson’s attitude, given the historical rivalry between American and Jamaican sprinters.

‘Jamaicans were vexed because she was talking a lot of s–t before the actual race, it is just one of those things,’ he said. ‘Jamaicans don’t like when people talk s–t about us because we are a very proud people. So if you talk about us we are gonna want you to back it up. It definitely gave those women the extra push [to win.]’

Bolt said he had experienced the same thing with American sprinter Justin Gatlin, who had goaded him going into the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Gatlin finished second to Bolt in the 100-meter final.Bolt said, ‘That was my thing with Justin Gatlin — because he’s the one that was always talking — so that gives me that energy like, ‘All right you think you’re gonna win let’s go!’’”

Bolt says he stopped everything to watch Richardson’s big loss at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, which ironically occurred on his birthday. “You know Jamaicans they were laughing and just going in at [Richardson],” he admitted, further adding “It was just one of those things.”

The retired track icon even went as far as recommending his new album, “Country Yutes,” as mood music to help Sha’Carri get prepped for her next race. Music suggestions aside, do you think he has a point in his constructive criticism or should he simply stay out of women’s business? Let us know your thoughts!

Levar Burton Claps Back At White Writer For Speculating Whether He Still Wants To Host Jeopardy!

Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri ‘Talking Sh*t’ Upset Jamaicans: “Back It Up” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Usain Bolts admits he was tempted by shock Tokyo 2020 comeback

Usain Bolt has said he was tempted to make a shock comeback to athletics in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before his coach talked him out of the idea. Speaking to the BBC, eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt, who retired in 2017, said he was keen to return to the track ahead of the Games but has now ruled out a comeback.
SPORTS
blavity.com

Usain Bolt Sprints Onto Music Charts With Debut Reggae Album

Usain Bolt is not only considered the fastest man in the world but he's now being dubbed the next king of reggae. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is entering the music industry with his debut studio album, Country Yutes, which has dominated the music charts and even surpassed Bob Marley’s tribute album, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, and moved into the No. 1 spot on the iTunes reggae charts.
MUSIC
primenewsghana.com

Usain Bolt turns to music, eyes Grammy with new album

After retiring from track and field, Usain Bolt, fans everywhere wondered what the eight-time Olympic gold medallist would do next. Would he coach? Become a professional soccer player? Ride off into the sunset and enjoy retirement?. Instead, he did what few people expected: he turned his focus to music. Last...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
New York Post

Sha’Carri Richardson fires back at Usain Bolt over ‘train harder’ advice

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to fire back at retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt for suggesting — in an interview with The Post — that she should focus on training over trash-talking. Richardson took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, according to a screen-grab by The Shade Room, to re-post...
SPORTS
Golf.com

How Ray Whitney became a caddie — and pulled a prank before Usain Bolt won gold

Graham DeLaet wanted a caddie. He got a hockey player, sprinter and prankster. It’s the second round of the 2016 Olympic golf tournament, first hole, and DeLaet’s both in the fairway and near the top of the leaderboard after an opening 66. His regular loop had chosen to stay home ahead of the 2016 Olympic golf tournament, but the fill-in had admirably carried them to this point. DeLaet asks for a pin sheet.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gatlin
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
firstsportz.com

Anil Kapoor enjoying ‘legendary night’ with Usain Bolt and Hussein Mo Farah

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor seems to be having the best time vacationing in Germany. As he enjoys his time off in Europe, Anil bumped into two of the biggest name in track events, Usain Bolt and Hussein Mo Farah. In a string of pictures the veteran actor shared on Instagram, he could be seen enjoying his time with the legendary track and field athletes.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Usain Bolt rules out athletics comeback but admits he has the ‘itch’

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has ruled out a return to the sport, although he did admit he still has the “itch” to compete. Bolt, 35, last made an Olympic appearance on the track at the 2016 Rio Games where he completed a hat-trick of 100m gold medals after winning in Beijing and London. He retired after the 2017 World Championships and his world records in the 100m and 200m remain intact. He told the BBC: “It’s too late. If I was going to come back it would have been to be for this Olympics.“When I told my coach I...
MUSIC
The Independent

Usain Bolt celebrates new album release as he announces Grammy ambitions

Usain Bolt is celebrating the release of his debut album, Country Yutes.The champion athlete, who retired from track and field in 2017 after sustaining a serious hamstring injury, is now pursuing a music career.His reggae album, Country Yutes, was released last Friday and is now performing well in the iTunes charts. In a press release, Bolt said of the project: “If you have followed my career over the years, you would see me always dancing and listening to music. “It’s no secret to the world that I love music. Music has just always been a part of my DNA.”Bolt previously...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaicans#Track#The New York Post#American
24hip-hop.com

Usain Bolt X NJ Keep Momentum At Top Speed On Latest Release ‘Yuh Know’

(September 17, 2021) Fresh from the release of his positively-receptive album release, multi-dimensional music-maven, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt releases the official video to the certifiable hit “YUH KNOW” with rising artist Nugent “NJ” Walker via A-Team Lifestyle Records/UnitedMasters. The new video shot in the heart of London by...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Sha’carri Richardson in another controversy after IG post about Usain Bolt

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.
CELEBRITIES
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy