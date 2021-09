Police are searching for two men who broke into a Naperville jewelry store Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to a jewelry store in the 0-100 block of West Jefferson Street around 10 p.m. and found signs of forced entry at the rear entrance of the building, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department. The thieves had already fled with an unknown amount of jewelry after smashing several display cases.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO