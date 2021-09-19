CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards Rally Late for 3-2 Victory over Padres

By Derek Barthels
Viva El Birdos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals continued their weekend series against the Padres on Saturday, with Adam Wainwright starting the second game of the set against Yu Darvish. Wainwright wasn’t his sharpest, but the two runs he gave up were the result of a lot of soft, consecutive singles that found holes in the infield in the fourth inning. He settled back in afterward and held the Padres in check through six, after which the bullpen did its job and held the Friars scoreless. The strike zone on the evening was absurdly wide, extending three to four inches off the outside corner for right-handed hitters. Darvish took full advantage and pounded the outside corner of the zone, giving the Cards’ hitters fits as he struck out nine through seven innings. But things fell apart for San Diego in the eighth when Emilio Pagan relieved Darvish. Pagan gave up a sac fly to Edman and a two-run bomb to Tyler O’Neill as the Cards rallied late to snatch a 3-2 victory.

Lancaster Online

Cardinals rally past Padres 3-2 as Machado, Tatis clash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Padres 3-2 Saturday night after San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a dugout dustup. The Cardinals pulled 2 1/2 games ahead of...
MLB
Manny Machado
Edmundo Sosa
Yadier Molina
Tommy Edman
Eric Hosmer
Tommy Pham
Trent Grisham
Yu Darvish
Adam Wainwright
Nolan Arenado
Jake Cronenworth
Wil Myers
Giovanny Gallegos
Dylan Carlson
Anniston Star

Photos: Cards keep winning streak alive against Padres, win 3-2

The St. Louis Cardinals have extended their win streak to seven games by beating the San Diego Padres on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with a score of 3-2. Before the game, the Cardinals hosted a ten year reunion ceremony for the 2011 World Series team before their game at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will host a third game against the Padres on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at 1:15 p.m.
BASEBALL
Viva El Birdos

In Praise of Adam Wainwright’s Age-Defying Antics

Somehow, the St. Louis Cardinals are- yet again- in playoff contention. This, despite one of their most bland, disappointing seasons in recent memory. It’s the middle of September and they’re one of three teams with a 24% chance or better of earning the final wild card in the National League. Disappointing season or not, if I had told you in June or July that they’d be here, you wouldn’t have believed me. That’s doubly true if I had told you at that time that Jack Flaherty’s rehab would stall, limiting him to just three starts, and that their trade deadline acquisitions were two guys with ERAs north of 5. Paul Goldschmidt’s surge and Harrison Bader’s return have played a role in keeping the team afloat, as has valiant performances stabilizing the bullpen by T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia. But the number one reason the Cardinals are still alive, by far, is because of a starting pitcher who is no longer in his 30s. No, the Cardinals didn’t weave Fat Guy Magic by signing Bartolo Colon. Rather, Adam Wainwright has saved their season.
MLB
FOX2Now

Cards win 6th straight, 8-2 over Padres

The Cardinals continued their hot streak with their sixth straight win, an 8-2 triumph over the team that’s chasing them for the final playoff spot, the Padres on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cards built a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first . Paul Goldschmidt’s single...
MLB
Birmingham Star

Cardinals look to extend wild-card lead over fading Padres

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to extend their six-game winning streak and boost their playoff hopes when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Cardinals beat the Padres 8-2 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Busch Stadium. They are one game up on the Cincinnati Reds, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Padres and 2 1/2 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the second National League wild card slot.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Charting A Path to the Playoffs: Final Edition

The playoffs are almost upon us. The Cardinals have two weeks left. By the time you read this, they will have 16 games remaining. As of this moment – my present moment in your past moment – the Cardinals are IN THE PLAYOFFS. That’s right. They have a commanding half-game...
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals Win Eighth Straight to Sweep Padres & Pad Wild Card Lead

The Redbirds came into Sunday seeking a sweep of the Padres to put some distance between themselves and the other Wild Card contenders. J.A. Happ got the start for the Cards across from a struggling Jake Arrieta. Arrieta gave up five runs (four earned) in the first and only recorded one out before being lifted due to an injury. Happ went deeper into the game but was lifted after the fourth, in which he gave up three runs and took a hard comebacker off his foot. The bullpens for both teams struggled badly, but the Cardinals relievers held on till Giovanny Gallegos secured the save for the 8-7 win and the three-game sweep.
MLB
bostonnews.net

MLB roundup: Cardinals rally past Padres, widen wild-card lead

Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer to rally the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday for their seventh straight victory. O'Neill's eighth-inning blast off reliever Emilio Pagan (4-2) erased San Diego's 2-1 lead. The Cardinals pushed their lead over the Cincinnati Reds to two games and over the Padres to 2 1/2 games in the race for the second National League wild-card slot.
MLB
Arkansas Online

O'Neill's HR sends Cards over bickering Padres

ST. LOUIS -- With the San Diego Padres squabbling amongst themselves, the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to solidify their postseason position. Tyler O'Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Cardinals came back to beat the Padres 3-2 Saturday night after San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a dugout dustup.
MLB
San Diego Padres
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Viva El Birdos

The Cardinals’ Improved Lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals have turned things around as a team in the second half of the season as they now lead the race for the second Wild Card by two games. A lot of this has to do with a pitching staff that has stabilized and begun to pitch well, but an equal amount has to do with a lineup that improved and deepened.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Lester Outduels Peralta, and Cards Extend Winning Streak to Nine With 5-2 Win Over the Brewers

Ok folks, so I feel a little bad. Recaps have been a thing that regular readers have relied on over the years, especially those that are overseas and don’t get to watch on a regular basis or in a timely manner. My last recap was on May 24th, which just so happened to be the day that I took a new job with a well-known local criminal defense firm. In addition to feeling out the new responsibilities of the office, I’ve been traveling around both this state and Illinois to a degree that I haven’t in many years. It has been a bit of an adjustment period, and in addition to spinning my wheels thinking about what I have to do the next day, many nights I’ve been too exhausted to write a recap. Some nights, I’ve crashed before the game has been over, and for others, I’ve watched the game but didn’t necessarily have it in me to deliver a recap that I’ve customarily put together.
MLB
MLB

Padres face tall task over final 2 weeks

ST. LOUIS -- If Padres fans are feeling down after their team got swept in a crucial three-game series at Busch Stadium over the weekend, all they have to do is study the team from the other dugout to gain a measure of optimism. Things can turn on a dime...
MLB
Viva El Birdos

VEB Open Thread - Monday, 09/20/21

The Cardinals swept the Padres over the weekend, extending their winning streak to eight games and improving to 10 games over .500, at 79-69. With the Reds dropping two of three to the Dodgers, St. Louis now holds a three-game lead over the Reds for the second NL Wild Card. The Padres are 3 1⁄2 back. The Dodgers hold the top Wild Card spot, but they are still battling the Giants for the NL West crown.
MLB
ESPN

"Late Night Lamonte" lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

SAN DIEGO -- — “Late Night LaMonte" struck again for the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Brewers late rally comes up short as they lose to Cardinals 2-1

With the Brewers magic number at three, they have a division title in sight. Unfortunately, their wheels have been spinning over the last few days. The Brewers hoped that having Brandon Woodruff on the mound would get them back on track. It didn’t start well, as Woodruff walked Tommy Edman to begin the game. Edman then stole second, moved to third on a Paul Goldschmidt groundout, and then scored on a Tyler O’Neill sacrifice fly. With that, the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead after the top of the first.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

“Four Critical Failures” Revisited: Have the Adjustments Worked?

Thursday, June 24th, 2021. That was the date that Tommy Edman (perhaps not so) innocently took the podium for a post-game press conference and threw the coaching staff, his teammates, and himself under the proverbial bus. The team had just come home from a painfully lackluster 1-6 road trip through...
