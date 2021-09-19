Cards Rally Late for 3-2 Victory over Padres

Ok folks, so I feel a little bad. Recaps have been a thing that regular readers have relied on over the years, especially those that are overseas and don’t get to watch on a regular basis or in a timely manner. My last recap was on May 24th, which just so happened to be the day that I took a new job with a well-known local criminal defense firm. In addition to feeling out the new responsibilities of the office, I’ve been traveling around both this state and Illinois to a degree that I haven’t in many years. It has been a bit of an adjustment period, and in addition to spinning my wheels thinking about what I have to do the next day, many nights I’ve been too exhausted to write a recap. Some nights, I’ve crashed before the game has been over, and for others, I’ve watched the game but didn’t necessarily have it in me to deliver a recap that I’ve customarily put together.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO