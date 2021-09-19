What I Think After Bringing the Black Diamond Trophy Back Home
What a strange game. Before the game, everyone expected an ugly game, 20-17, 21-20, 17-14. Something close. A dogfight. If you heard the narrative 24 hours ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers jumped out to a big lead, the Virginia Tech Hokies stormed back but the defense held them on a goalline stand, you’d probably be ecstatic. So why aren’t you? Nearly everyone on social media had the same general reaction - “I’m so glad we won, but this feels kinda empty”. There is something to this.www.smokingmusket.com
