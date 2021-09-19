CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What I Think After Bringing the Black Diamond Trophy Back Home

By WVUNite
Cover picture for the articleWhat a strange game. Before the game, everyone expected an ugly game, 20-17, 21-20, 17-14. Something close. A dogfight. If you heard the narrative 24 hours ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers jumped out to a big lead, the Virginia Tech Hokies stormed back but the defense held them on a goalline stand, you’d probably be ecstatic. So why aren’t you? Nearly everyone on social media had the same general reaction - “I’m so glad we won, but this feels kinda empty”. There is something to this.

West Virginia holds off No. 15 Virginia Tech with goal line stand to win the Black Diamond Trophy

After 6,194 long, excruciating days, the Black Diamond Trophy has finally returned to its rightful home in Morgantown with the West Virginia Mountaineers’ 27-21 win over the No. 15 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd. The win also marked the Mountaineers’ first win over their bitter rivals from Blacksburg since 2003.
Previewing the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy on The Neal Brown Show

It’s the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy this week as West Virginia prepares to face No. 15 Virginia Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Gold and Blue Nation team is back to preview that matchup in a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company before the Hokies enter Morgantown.
WVU escapes Virginia Tech rally to reclaim Black Diamond Trophy

West Virginia survived a nearly catastrophic mistake by a play call and a pass that was intercepted at its own 29 with 2:10 to go, but the defense stopped Virginia Tech on three snaps from the 3-yard lune in the final moments as the Mountaineers reclaimed the Black Diamond Trophy with a 27-21 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech Saturday. A crowd of 60,022 saw WVU end a three-game losing streak in the rivalry and beat the Hokies for the first time since 2003. The Mountaineers have now won 19 straight non-conference home games and 24 out of 25 while Neal Brown improved to 2-7 as the WVU head coach against ranked teams.
THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Jarret Doege or Garrett Green?

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia football fans have been debating for months about the team’s quarterback situation. Some fans think that the Mountaineer offense should stick with the experienced starter in Jarret Doege, but others think the team should move forward with the younger Garrett Greene. WVU head coach Neal Brown has decided to use both quarterbacks, and it seems like a happy medium that most Mountaineer fans can support.
