What I Think After Bringing the Black Diamond Trophy Back Home

West Virginia survived a nearly catastrophic mistake by a play call and a pass that was intercepted at its own 29 with 2:10 to go, but the defense stopped Virginia Tech on three snaps from the 3-yard lune in the final moments as the Mountaineers reclaimed the Black Diamond Trophy with a 27-21 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech Saturday. A crowd of 60,022 saw WVU end a three-game losing streak in the rivalry and beat the Hokies for the first time since 2003. The Mountaineers have now won 19 straight non-conference home games and 24 out of 25 while Neal Brown improved to 2-7 as the WVU head coach against ranked teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO