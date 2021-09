NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dirt bikes were demolished Thursday on Staten Island in an exhibition meant to rid the streets of reckless riding. Mayor Bill de Blasio and leaders from the NYPD and Department of Sanitation were there to watch, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. “Let’s crush these things now,” de Blasio said. What were shining dirt bikes and ATVs are now a mess of metal. “These dirt bikes do not belong in New York City. It’s against the law. Period,” said de Blasio. Before the year is over, the city expects to confiscate and crunch as many as 3,000 of them. “We’re doing the most aggressive...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO