Combination of Atezolizumab Plus Cabozantinib Shows Meaningful Activity for High-Risk mCRPC
Atezolizumab plus cabozantinib showed significant activity for patients with high-risk metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. For previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), including high-risk clinical features, cabozantinib (Cabometyx) plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) continued to show clinically significant activity, according to results from the phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial (NCT03170960) presented during the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1,2.www.cancernetwork.com
