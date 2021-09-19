CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Combination of Atezolizumab Plus Cabozantinib Shows Meaningful Activity for High-Risk mCRPC

By Jason M. Broderick
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtezolizumab plus cabozantinib showed significant activity for patients with high-risk metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. For previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), including high-risk clinical features, cabozantinib (Cabometyx) plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) continued to show clinically significant activity, according to results from the phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial (NCT03170960) presented during the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1,2.

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Olaparib Combined With Pembrolizumab Signals Antitumor Activity in mCRPC

An update from KEYNOTE-365 trial shows the promising efficacy of olaparib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with post-docetaxel metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Treatment with olaparib (Lynparza) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) demonstrated continued antitumor activity in patients with post-docetaxel metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), according to results from the...
CANCER
onclive.com

Iberdomide Combination Shows Promise and Tolerability in Multiple Myeloma

Iberdomide combined with dexamethasone and either daratumumab, bortezomib, or carfilzomib showed efficacy and tolerability in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Iberdomide combined with dexamethasone and either daratumumab (Darzalex), bortezomib (Velcade), or carfilzomib (Kyprolis) showed efficacy and tolerability in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to data...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cabometyx#Pd L1#Md#Medicine#Huntsman Cancer Institute#University Of Utah#Ecog#Exelixis#Fda#Nht#Crpc#Pfs
targetedonc.com

In mCRPC, BMI Remains a Significant Survival Predictor

Compared to those who are overweight or of a normal weight, patients who are obese are more likely to have better disease-specific and overall survival in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Compared to those who are overweight or of a normal weight, patients who are obese are more likely to have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Atezolizumab regimen active in NSCLC with untreated brain metastases

The combination of atezolizumab, carboplatin and pemetrexed demonstrated encouraging activity among patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer and untreated, asymptomatic brain metastases, according to phase 2 study results. Researchers, who presented the results at International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer, reported promising...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Daratumumab Plus Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone Combination Demonstrated Survival Benefit for Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

The combination of daratumumab plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone demonstrated a significant overall survival benefit compared with lenalidomide and dexamethasone alone for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex) plus lenalidomide (Revlimid) and dexamethasone demonstrated a significant overall survival (OS) benefit compared with lenalidomide and dexamethasone alone...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Atezolizumab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed shows promise in patients with NSCLC with untreated brain metastases

Treatment with atezolizumab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed was safe and yielded promising brain progression-free survival in patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer with untreated and asymptomatic brain metastases. The study was presented today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. According to Ernest Nadal, MD, of the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
onclive.com

Prognostic Risk Group, Receipt of Subsequent Therapies May Impact OS in mCRPC Receiving Lutetium 177

Cancer and Leukemia Group B prognostic risk group and the receipt of subsequent FDA-approved life-prolonging therapies may impact overall survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who are receiving lutetium 177. Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB) prognostic risk group and the receipt of subsequent FDA-approved life-prolonging therapies may...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant Cisplatin, Pemetrexed, and Atezolizumab Combination Safe and Effective for Resectable Pleural Mesothelioma

Patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma underwent safe and effective treatment with the triplet combination of neoadjuvant cisplatin, pemetrexed, and atezolizumab from the ongoing S1619 trial. The triplet combination of neoadjuvant cisplatin-pemetrexed plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq), followed by maintenance atezolizumab to treat patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma may be safe and effective,...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Limited Clinical Activity Attributed to Second-Line Treatment With Linagliptin Plus Atezolizumab in Gastric/GEJ Carcinoma

Findings from the phase 1b/2 MORPHEUS study indicated that patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer experienced limited responses to second-line linagliptin plus atezlolizumab. Second-line treatment with linagliptin (Tradjenta) plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for patients with locally or advanced metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers resulted in limited clinical activity, according...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Patients with Advanced Esophageal Cancers Benefit From Addition of Sintilimab

Results of 2 studies presented at 2021 ESMO demonstrate superior efficacy of sintilimab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in certain gastrointestinal cancers. The addition of sintilimab (Tyvyt) to chemotherapy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) or unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma was able to improve overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy alone, according to results of 2 studies that were presented during the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1,2.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Perioperative Cabozantinib Demonstrates Promise in Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Patients with intermediate- and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma experienced promising responses after being treated with perioperative cabozantinib. Patients with intermediate- and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma experienced promising responses after being treated with perioperative cabozantinib, according to data presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1. Perioperative...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Cabozantinib for Renal Cell Carcinoma

Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) was approved in 2016 for patients who have advanced renal cell carcinoma and who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) was approved in 2016 for patients who have advanced renal cell carcinoma and received prior anti-angiogenic therapy. The approval was based on a randomized study in which all...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Reduction In Disease Recurrence, Death With Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Noted in Resected High-Risk Stage II Melanoma

The use of adjuvant pembrolizumab resulted in a recurrence-free survival benefit for patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma. Patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma who were treated with adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) saw a minimized risk of death or disease recurrence compared with the placebo group, according to results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial (NCT03553836) that were presented during the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Borghaei Discusses Combination Therapies in NSCLC With High TMB

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, moderated a discussion about a 59-year-old man with non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, a professor and chief of the Division of Thoracic Medical Oncology at the Gloria and Edmund M. Dunn Chair in Thoracic Oncology, codirector of the Immune Monitoring Facility at Fox Chase Cancer Center, moderated a discussion about a 59-year-old man with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

ZENITH20 Trial Shows Positive Results With Poziotinib in Untreated HER2 Exon 20-Mutant NSCLC

Daily poziotinib in patients with untreated HER2 exon 20-mutant non-small cell lung cancer resulted in tumor reduction. The phase 2 ZENITH20 trial (NCT03318939) examining a daily dose of poziotinib (NOV 120101) at 16 mg showed a 35% median tumor reduction in patients with previously untreated HER2 exon 20–mutant non-small cell lung cancer, according to data that were presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cabozantinib Shows Feasibility With Efficacy Signals as Perioperative Treatment of mRCC

Cabozantinib is a feasible perioperative treatment and induced responses in patients with intermediate and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Cabozantinib is a feasible perioperative treatment and induced responses in patients with intermediate and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), according to new research presented at the 2021 ESMO virtual congress.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Yields Robust Antitumor Responses in HER2+ NSCLC

Patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer derived robust and long-lasting responses from fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) demonstrated notable and long lasting antitumor responses in a population of patients with HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had previously received treatment, according to key data from the phase 2 DESTINY-Lung01 trial (NCT03505710) that were presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cabozantinib Demonstrates Real-World Survival Benefit in Patients With Pre-Treated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Those with advanced renal cell carcinoma whose disease was previously treated experienced long-lasting and robust overall survival following treatment with cabozantinib. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) yielded longer survival outcomes than axitinib (Inlyta) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who have previously been treated with anti-VEGF agents, according to real-world data presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy