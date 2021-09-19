CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo® (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination significantly improved overall survival in patients with advanced NSCLC

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo® (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination significantly improved overall survival in patients with advanced NSCLC. Phase 3 trial met its primary and key secondary...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmatimes.com

Sanofi/Regeneron’s Libtayo hits the mark in first-line NSCLC

Sanofi and Regeneron have announced positive late-stage results for Libtayo (cemiplimab) plus chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual congress. The Phase III trial evaluated the use of PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo plus a physician’s choice of platinum-doublet...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Sanofi, Regeneron, Share Competitive Libtayo Survival Data in 1L NSCLC

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) hope to expand Libtayo into a broader population with a chemo combo regimen. According to data released at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 (ESMO21), Libtayo, used on top of platinum doublet chemotherapy, reduced the risk of death by 29% over chemo alone in patients with previously untreated, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Drug combination shows promise in treatment-resistant advanced ovarian cancer

A new combination of targeted drugs for a type of ovarian cancer has shown promising results in an early clinical trial—shrinking tumors in half of patients. The combination of drugs—which both work by blocking signals cancer cells need to grow—could offer a new treatment option for women with an uncommon type of ovarian cancer that rarely responds to chemotherapy or hormone therapy.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) IMFINZI Plus Chemotherapy Tripled 3-Year Patient Survival in the CASPIAN Phase III Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Updated results from the CASPIAN Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ: AZN) IMFINZI® (durvalumab) in combination with a choice of chemotherapies, etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin, demonstrated a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit at three years for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) treated in the 1st-line setting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsclc#Chemotherapy#European Union#Esmo#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Pd L1#Ecog#Sanofi#Eu#Dor
The Associated Press

Zanidatamab Phase 2 Clinical Trial Demonstrates Promising Response Rate and Durability in First-Line HER2-Positive Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody, demonstrate promising response rates and durability in first-line HER2-positive GEA. These data were presented today by lead study investigator, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), at the ESMO Annual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BeyondSpring (BYSI) Announces New Positive Data on Plinabulin from Its Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Prevention Program at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced new positive data on plinabulin from its chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention program with three poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress taking place from September 16-21, 2021. Plinabulin, the Company’s first-in-class lead asset, in combination with G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) is currently under U.S. and China regulatory review with an FDA PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. The posters will be made available for viewing on the ESMO website starting on September 16 at 8:30 a.m. CEST and will remain available on the ESMO website throughout the entire duration of the Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Atezolizumab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed shows promise in patients with NSCLC with untreated brain metastases

Treatment with atezolizumab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed was safe and yielded promising brain progression-free survival in patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer with untreated and asymptomatic brain metastases. The study was presented today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. According to Ernest Nadal, MD, of the...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Mirati (MRTX) Announces Long-term Survival Results from Exploratory Analysis of Sitravatinib plus Nivolumab in Patients with Non-squamous NSCLC Who are Resistant to Checkpoint Inhibitors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced results from a post hoc exploratory analysis of the Phase 2 study, MRTX-500. Results showed durable responses and long-term survival with sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®)1 in patients with second or third line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who experienced clinical benefit on a prior checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) and subsequent disease progression (n=68).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Investigators Initiate Treatment With ERAS-007 in Patients With EGFR-Positive NSCLC

The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial (NCT04866134) of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) inhibitor, for the treatment...
CANCER
Medscape News

First Data Show Worse Cancer Survival After Pandemic Lockdown

Many have predicted that the lockdowns and restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to delays in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and will eventually result in worse outcomes. Now there are data to show that this may indeed be the case. The data come from France, where the...
CANCER
CBS Boston

I-Team: Hopkinton Drug Advertises Supply Of Ivermectin, Despite Ineffectiveness Against COVID

WESTBORO (CBS) — Perched along Route 9 in Westboro, there’s a billboard advertising Hopkinton Drug’s ample supply of human Ivermectin. “I think it’s unethical,” said Dr. Michael Grodin, a medical ethics professor at Boston University. “It’s suggesting treatments that are not true. There’s no evidence it’s effective for COVID.” The CDC said prescriptions for Ivermectin, which is used to treat parasites, have skyrocketed with people using the medication for COVID-19. The drug has risen from a national average of 3,600 prescriptions per week before the pandemic to more than 88,000 per week in August of 2021. Those numbers recently prompted the CDC...
HOPKINTON, MA
onclive.com

Adjuvant Atezolizumab Shows Improvement in DFS, Time to Relapse in PD-L1+ Stage II-IIIA NSCLC Subgroups

Adjuvant treatment with atezolizumab led to an improvement in disease-free survival and time to locoregional and distant relapse compared with best supportive care in prespecified subgroups of PD-L1–positive patients with stage II to IIIA NSCLC, according to exploratory findings from the phase 3 IMpower010 trial. Adjuvant treatment with atezolizumab (Tecentriq)...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Lasting Response With Sitravatinib Plus Nivolumab Observed After Previous Checkpoint Inhibitors and Chemotherapy For Advanced NSCLC

Patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer receiving sitravatinib plus nivolumab combination had promising objective responses during a post-hoc analysis of a phase 2 trial. The combination of sitravatinib (Sitra) and nivolumab (Opdivo) as observed in the phase 2 MRTX-500 study (NCT02954991) in patients with advanced non–small cell cancer who...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Chemo Plus Keytruda Boosts Overall Survival in Advanced TNBC

Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment significantly improved overall survival (OS) for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumors express a certain level of PD-L1, according to results from the KEYNOTE-355 trial. In patients with a PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) ≥10, chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab increased median...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Combination Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Shows Long Term Survival in Conditional Survival Analysis of Advanced RCC

In a presentation at the 2021 ESMO Congress, researchers discussed how nivolumab plus ipilimumab showed superior efficacy results after a 5-year follow-up in comparison to single-agent sunitinib. The combination therapy of nivolumab (Opdvio) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) showed superior and lasting overall survival (OS) results versus sunitinib (Sutent) in a conditional...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy