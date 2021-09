Behavioral health has always been as important as physical health, and the COVID-19 pandemic brought it out of the shadows and into the spotlight. The tight relationship between behavioral and physical health has never been as evident as during the past 18 months of the pandemic. We have collectively experienced the toll that social distancing, isolation, loss, and major changes in routine (work from home, kids learning at home, having to stay at home) have taken. And the prevalence of anxiety and depression and substance use has spiked as a result.

