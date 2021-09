LONG TERM VIEW:- Looking for the daily chart time interval as we can see that the XRP price has taken the support on the 100MA. Looking at the other technical indicator we can see that MACD is showing a red histogram, meaning the MACD line is below the Signal line but we can see the MACD line has changed its direction. There might be a chance where the MACD line can cross the Signal line in a positive direction. In addition to that we can see that RSI is in the neutral zone near the 44, meaning the price can go up or down. In the last we can have a look at the Moving average we can see the 20MA is crossing 50MA in a downward direction which is a bearish sign.

