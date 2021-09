LONG TERM VIEW:- We can see the Solana price is taking support on the $128.24 but will the price sustain on level? Let’s see what the technical indicator is saying. Firstly, we can have a look at MACD, which is showing a red histogram as the MCAD line is below the Signal line and there is no sight of the line changing there direction. Secondly we can see the RSI is in a neutral zone near 46 and is pointing towards the overbought zone (70) but it can change with a good amount of volume. Thirdly we can have a look at the moving average we can see that 20 MA and 50MA is above the 100MA, which is a very bullish sign.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO