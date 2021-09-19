CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cal-Cam Fair Is Returning This October To Southwest Louisiana

With many festivals in Louisiana canceling their events in 2021, we have some great news concerning this year's Cal-Cam Fair. The Cal-Cam Fair Association confirmed with KPLC that the fair is returning to Sulphur this year in October:. The Cal-Cam Fair has been a huge part of our community for...

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

