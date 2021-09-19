The Fishing Preacher: Ability

Hebrews 11:19, “Concluding that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead, from which he also received him in a figurative sense.” NKJV. God told Abraham to take his son Isaac up a mountain and sacrifice him. Thankfully God sends an Angel to tell Abraham, “Stop”. There’s another key element to the story: Promise, which does make it a fair test. Hebrews 11:17-18 says, “By faith Abraham, when he was tested, offered up Isaac, and he who had received the promises offered up his only begotten son, of whom it was said, "In Isaac your seed shall be called."