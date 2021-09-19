CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 key questions: Will experience push updated Lakers to top of West?

Cover picture for the articleFor the next 10 days, we'll be answering one key question surrounding the 2021-22 NBA season. Here's question five: My reference point on this, er, extremely experienced roster is the 1983 Philadelphia Phillies, who had 14 regulars – nine position players and five pitchers – age 30 or older. Among them: Pete Rose (42), Joe Morgan (39), Tony Perez (41), Mike Schmidt (33), Gary Maddox (33), Steve Carlton (38), Ron Reed (40) and Tug McGraw (38).

