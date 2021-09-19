CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayz Rally Pro portable speaker & phone stand turns your phone into a conferencing device

By Amy Poole
 4 days ago
Transform your smartphone into a mobile conferencing device with the Rayz Rally Pro portable speaker & phone stand. Using advanced microphone technology and voice processing, this gadget amplifies your voice in any environment. In fact, it features an omnidirectional microphone and noise suppression and echo cancelation technology to make your voice sound clear. Furthermore, this portable speaker & phone stand charges your phone at up to 20 watts, but you can even use your phone’s battery to power the Rayz Rally Pro. Moreover, always remain video ready with this work-from-home gadget as it provides a stand for your device. Or use it to display your phone on your desk to use as a second screen. Finally, use this device to listen to music during your downtime as it highlights lyrics and instruments.

