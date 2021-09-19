CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Trevor Story on what’s likely his final homestand with Rockies: “I want to relish it”

By Patrick Saunders
Denver Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Story is a trust-the-process, stay-in-the-moment kind of guy. But, he admits, he’s peeking ahead just a bit. That’s perfectly understandable. The Rockies’ two-time all-star shortstop is fast approaching a huge decision that will define the rest of his career. Plus, the Rockies open their final homestand of the season beginning Tuesday when they host the Dodgers at Coors Field. Those nine games — three each against the Dodgers, Giants and Nationals — will likely be Story’s final home games in LoDo.

Comments / 0

