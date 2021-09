After a memorable sweep over the weekend in Cleveland, the Brewers look to finish off their AL Central road trip strong with a pair of games in Detroit. We haven’t seen the Tigers since the end of May, right when the Brewers were starting to turn their season around after the trade for Willy Adames. In fact, one of his first memorable moments with the Brewers came against Detroit, when he hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the first meeting between these teams. That lead would prove to be short-lived (Detroit tied the game the next inning), but the Brewers went on to win that game in extra innings.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO