SW Miami-Dade Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Including 2 Children

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning that left four people hurt, including two children.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the shooting happened in the 14900 block of Pierce Street just after two a.m.

Investigators learned it happened after an argument escalated at a family gathering.

Two children, ages 4 and 6, as well as two adults, ages 27 and 42, were struck.

All four were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Christopher Delgado Charged With Battery On Girlfriend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is facing a battery charge after his girlfriend called 911 following an altercation back in June of this year. The incident report said it happened on June 19th at approximately 10 p.m. at officer Christopher Delgado’s SW Miami-Dade residence. Police said these officer’s girlfriend was trying to leave after being involved in an argument and that is when she said he struck her arm causing her to drop her phone. She told police that once the door opened, Delgado shoved her out of the residence and that is when she ran to the elevator to call 911. il The report said officer Delgado’s girlfriend suffered scratches to her nose, shoulder, and arms. Delgado turned himself in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on August 25. He faces a battery charge. No word if the Delgado has been suspended.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man Riding Scooter Dies Following Crash With UPS Truck In Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police is investigating a fatal crash between a scooter and a UPS truck on Thursday afternoon. Police said the man riding the scooter was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died. The crash took place at around noon near 83rd Street and Harding Avenue. Police said the driver of the UPS truck stayed on the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Police have closed the roadway surrounding the crash while the investigation continues. No other details had been released by police.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest Made In Miami Car Dealership Arson Attack

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who police said intentionally set fire to several cars at a Miami dealership has been arrested. Anthony Gregory, 40, has been charged with criminal mischief and arson. It happened Tuesday, September 14th, at Magic City Auto on 8th Street. Surveillance video shows a man walking around several cars before throwing liquid on the vehicles and then igniting it, according to his arrest report. A huge fire erupted as the man ran away. Cars intentionally set on fire at Miami dealership.(Source: Magic City Auto) Miami firefighters said three cars caught fire and a fourth car was damaged by the heat. At the time, investigators said they knew who they were looking for based on surveillance video from the lot and a nearby business. They added he’s a known criminal in the area. “We’re a local business, we’re a family owned business, we help the community. We’ve never had any issues with anybody,” said Luis Olivares, who owns the car dealership. A manager at the dealership in Little Havana estimated the fire caused $45,000 in damage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens Shooting Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened just before two this afternoon near northwest 13th court and 192nd Street. Chopper 4 was over the scene where police say a car crashed after two people started shooting. Police say two men took off running from the scene. No injuries have been reported.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Charges Upgraded To Felonies For Three Miami Beach Police Officers Accused Of Rough Arrest

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three of the five Miami Beach police officers who were charged after allegedly using excessive force during arrests at a Miami Beach hotel two months ago will have their charges upgraded to felonies. Officer Kevin Perez and Sgt. Jose Perez will be charged with third-degree felony battery. Officer Javier Serrano, who is also accused of writing a false police report about the incident, will be charged with a count of official misconduct, which is a third-degree felony. The new charges will be officially brought before a circuit court judge next week. “The Miami Beach police department has been made aware of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Georgia Doctor Thomas Wyatt Accused Of Molesting Boys Charged In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Georgia psychiatrist accused of molesting boys decades ago has been arrested. Dr. Thomas Wyatt, 65, from Chatsworth, Georgia, was extradited to Miami-Dade earlier this month and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor. A Miami-Dade man said Wyatt molested him and two of his friends back in the 1970s. The man when he did a Google search, he noticed that Wyatt was working in Georgia and a review from a mother who said she didn’t trust him with her child because he was inappropriate with her son. The man said he contacted his friends and they contacted the police. A bail hearing is set for October 1st.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

14-Year-Old Shot, Killed In SW Miami-Dade Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for answers after a teen was shot and killed at a southwest Miami-Dade community park. They said the 14-year-old, who was from West Palm Beach, was attending a family gathering at Hammocks Community park on SW 157 Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. “The victim had told his family that he was going to meet up with some friends, just steps from where the gathering was taking place. A short time after, shots were fired, the family raced to the scene and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was summoned to respond. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, upon arriving at the scene, determined that 14-year-old male was deceased,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez. Abdias Suero, who lives in the area, heard the gunfire. “I thought it was firecrackers. But it didn’t sound like firecrackers, really it sounded like shots,” he said. Suero said he heard four shots coming from the park. Rodriguez said investigators spoke to family members and possible witnesses in an effort to piece together what happened.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Violent Weekend In Miami-Dade Claims 14-Year-Old Boy And Leaves 2 Other Children Wounded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 14-year-old boy is dead and two other children were wounded in a violent Sunday in Miami-Dade. Sadly, and like a series of shootings this year in Miami-Dade, both incidents happened during family gatherings. Now two mothers, including a community activist, are speaking out. Tangela Sears, a community activist who lost her 29-year-old son David Queen on May 20th of 2015 during a shooting, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “When you do this, you destroy lives, and killers are winning. It’s a badge of honor for them once they kill our kids. We stop this by putting people in jail...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Police Officer’s Selfie With Gator Goes Viral

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie early this week that has now gone viral. The photo shows the officer smiling in the forefront, with an alligator in the background, that happened to be stuck in a street drain. The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption. It read, “When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photo-bombed — at least he smiled.” (©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Caught On Camera: Arson At Homestead School Playground

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Someone set fire to playground equipment at a Homestead school on Monday and the arsonist was caught on camera. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the fire erupted at the Campbell Academy, at 1405 NE 8th Street. Moments later a person was seen running away from the scene. Homestead police are trying to figure out who would do such a thing and take them into custody.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Surfside Families Push For Permanent Memorial At Site Of Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families of Surfside victims held a news conference Thursday afternoon to push for a permanent memorial at the site of the condo collapse. One by one they came up to the microphone and said they did not want another building to be built on what they consider hallowed ground. “We don’t build over dead people,” was their cry. Three months after the Surfside disaster, the people who lost loved ones stood feet from the site and pledged to build a memorial on the site. “This spot is sacred. It shouldn’t be anything other than a memorial,” said Ronit Felszer whose 21-year-old son was...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

2 People In Very Serious Condition After Being Shot Near FTX Arena

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday night not far from FTX Arena. According to Miami PD, the adults were struck near Biscayne Blvd. and 6 Street. Both were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition. Police have set up a perimeter near 9 St. and Biscayne Blvd. If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Shooting Outside of a Wendy’s Leaves Three Dead in Hallandale Beach

Hallandale Beach (CBS Miami) — Hallandale Beach Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside a fast-food restaurant early Tuesday. Three people were shot and killed, police said, in the drive-thru of the Wendy’s at 1091 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard. According to Hallandale Beach Police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. while the restaurant was still open. “Officers responded and they were able to find three people that were unresponsive now pronounced deceased,” said Captain Megan Jones with Hallandale Beach PD. Police told CBS4 the three people involved don’t appear to be employees of the fast-food restaurant. As of Tuesday morning, the victims had not been identified. There is partial surveillance video of the shooting, according to police, and detectives are now investigating what led up to the incident. “If anybody with the public has any idea or can help us put the pieces of the puzzle together as to what happened, it would be greatly appreciated if they came forward,” said Capt. Jones. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

‘Such A Demonic Spirit’: 70-Year-Old Man Stabbed In Random Attack At Miramar Plaza

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – An elderly man minding his business was suddenly attacked Tuesday morning while working at a Miramar strip mall. “What is this world coming to?” said Miramar resident Marjorie Jackson. It’s a simple but profound question, which a lot of people seem to be asking themselves lately. “People are just adhering to violence,” Jackson said. “It’s such a demonic spirit with everything going on right now.” That senseless violence rearing its ugly head at the Miramar Parkway Plaza. Police say a 70-year-old man was senselessly and randomly attacked. “The property groundskeeper who works here was cleaning the glass here,” explained Guy Alston, who...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

2 Sought, Accused Of Scamming $19,000 In Cash From Elderly Woman In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for 2 women accused of scamming $19,000 in cash from an elderly woman. Police said an 83-year-old woman was approached in the parking lot of a local supermarket at around 1 p.m. back on August 17. A second woman joined and police said she was a participant in the scam. Authorities said one of the women convinced the victim that she was a lottery jackpot winner; however, she could not cash the ticket due to her immigration status. Police said one of the women asked the victim for cash in exchange for the jackpot...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Neighbors Outraged Over County Plans To Build Morgue In Their Neighborhood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some Fort Lauderdale residents are outraged at plans by Broward County to build a new state-of-the-art forensic center in their neighborhood. The proposed site would house the medical examiner’s office and the county morgue. Resident John Morrison said, “We have four black communities, they decided to drop this right in the middle of our area. Who wants to live next to a morgue?” The morgue would be next to Atlantic Technical College, and there’s an elementary school close by. At a recent town hall meeting, the county administrator, Bertha Henry said, “I understand the pain, I understand how...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Should Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo Keep His Job? Survey Sent To Hundreds Of Police Officers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A survey is being emailed to hundreds of City of Miami police officers who will weigh in on what they think about the job Police Chief Art Acevedo is doing and whether they think he should keep his job. It is such a serious matter that the city commission has called a special meeting next week to talk about the chief. Acevedo was sworn in as police chief months ago, the mayor called him the Michael Jordan of police chiefs. “We will move people forward and select people from the division. Based on merits,” said Acevedo. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Dramatic Drop In COVID Patients At South Florida Hospitals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned there has been a dramatic drop in the number of patients with the coronavirus at South Florida hospitals. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that the number of COVID patients at Jackson Health System hospitals were 189 on this Thursday compared with a summer peak of 445 on August 23 and an all-time peak of 486 patients on July 27 of 2020. A spokeswoman for the Memorial Healthcare System said there were 278 COVID patients at its hospitals on this Thursday compared with an all-time peak of 738 patients and a spokeswoman for the Broward Health System said...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

How’s This For A Photobomb? Palm Bay Cop Takes Selfie With Gator Stuck In Storm Drain

PALM BAY, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie with an alligator emerging from a storm drain. The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption. It read, in part: “When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬)” According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain. The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.
PALM BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-95 NB Near Ives Dairy Rd.

MIAMI (CBS Miami) — One person is dead following a crash on northbound I-95 early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Ives Dairy Rd shortly after 4:30 a.m. According to FHP, a silver Mercedes Benz sedan was traveling north on I-95 near Ives Dairy Rd when the driver lost control, drove off of the roadway, and slammed into a tree. The driver, an adult male, died on the scene. His passenger was transported to Aventura Hospital. All lanes of northbound I-95 between Ives Dairy Road and Hallandale Beach Boulevard were closed during the crash investigation. They were reopened shortly before 9 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
