In the United States, pharmaceutical companies are able to set the price of a prescription drug at whatever they believe the market will bear. As a result, the prices of prescription drugs are not tied to the value those drugs provide to patients, as they are in many of our peer nations. Countries such as Germany and Australia use value-based pricing, ensuring that the price of a drug is based on the benefit provided to patients in terms of quality of life or efficacy; this pricing approach makes their drugs cheaper and more valuable to the patients taking them.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO