International team of researchers, including from NC State, identifies neutron beam more accurate than x-ray

 5 days ago

RALEIGH – An international group of researchers performed pendellösung interferometry on silicon using a neutron beam, providing both the highest precision measurements with this technique to date, and a "snapshot" of the properties of both the silicon crystal and the neutron itself. Pendellösung interferometry is an optical technique which has been used to determine crystal material properties – particularly of silicon – such as its mechanical and thermal properties and how the forces holding it together (the atoms within it) are arranged.

