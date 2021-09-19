Kuttem Reese Brings The Energy On Fast-Paced Single "Stepping By My Lonely"
Kuttem Reese has been putting in work ever since dropping his very first single back in 2020. The Orlando, Florida artist has been making quite the impression on fans, and he has even been able to get collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the world. For instance, Reese teamed up with the likes of Lil Durk, Chief Keef, and Fredo Bang just a few months ago on the song "Kutt Dat Boy." Now, the artist has returned with a new song called "Stepping By My Lonely" which brings even more energy to the table.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0