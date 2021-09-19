CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono
 4 days ago

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side can go five games unbeaten in the league if they avoid defeat on Sunday, and if they win on the road, they will create history - winning six straight league away London derbies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eioSB_0c0uE7YA00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Here is the confirmed team news from north London ahead of the clash.

Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Reguilón, Dier, Romero, Emerson Royal, Ndombele, Højbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Kane

Bench: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Skipp, Bryan, Scarlett

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Bettinelli, Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Kante, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

