What’s on our feet?

By Peter E. Carter
Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

As we approach the beginning of fall, have you looked down recently? I mean really looked down at the footwear of others, and of course your own. With no rhyme or reason, I decided to take a few days to observe what we Capers and our visiting guests are wearing on their feet. Several examples have actual names, but mostly are variations on a basic theme – the flip-flop. I suspect that this piece of footwear is so named since with each step the wearer takes, a portion of the pedestrian item hits the ground, making a sound. The sound is caused by the fact that the footwear has absolutely no support, nor securing straps, and thus part of it flexes with each step. There appear to be hundreds of sounds which can be made as we traverse to and from wherever.

