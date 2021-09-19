CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Tam Courts insists Dundee United were ‘well worthy’ of derby victory

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGvRN_0c0uB0C200
Dundee United claimed derby honours at Tannadice (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists his side were “worthy” winners after Ian Harkes’ late goal settled a tightly-contested Dundee derby.

Courts felt the introduction of substitute midfielder Dylan Levitt at the start of the second half was crucial to the hosts seizing the upper hand following a first half in which Dundee had the better of the few clear-cut chances.

The United manager, savouring victory in his first derby since taking charge in the summer, said: “It was exhilarating. I thought I knew what to expect but it was even better.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling. I thought it was a really good performance. The goal came at a perfect time. I felt pretty secure at that point in the game because I could see us taking control of the ball. Dylan Levitt was dictating the game and Dundee were starting to tire and drop deeper. I thought we were well worthy of the victory.”

The win came on a weekend when United paid tribute to their former manager Jim McLean by unveiling a statue in his honour at Tannadice and then holding a minute’s applause before kick-off.

Courts felt it was fitting that his side won the first derby since McLean passed away on Boxing Day last year.

He said: “I was at the (statue) unveiling last night and it was a very poignant ceremony. The McLean family were here today so in terms of planning and preparation, the fact that unveiling happened before the match, I thought it was a fitting timeline. It fed a lot of our performance today and it got us the result in the end.

“I didn’t use it in my team talk. The first thing that is brought in a derby game is energy and emotion. I think what the players need from me is clarity, detail and an idea of how we could go and win the game. The players knew what it meant to have the McLean family here today so indirectly it may have played a part.”

Dundee manager James McPake felt the match could just as easily have gone in his side’s favour as he rued a sixth league game without victory.

He said: “Both teams could have won that game on the basis of chances. I think we had the clearer-cut ones – any two of us could have been standing here on the back of a 1-0 win.

“We started well and controlled the first half, but United started better than us in the second half.

“It was back to the same old story, creating chances but not taking them. The players are devastated because they believe they did enough to win the game.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dylan Levitt reveals he had Darren Fletcher backing for Dundee United loan move

Dylan Levitt revealed he had the backing of Darren Fletcher for his loan move to Dundee United from Manchester United. The 20-year-old Wales midfielder took counsel from the former Scotland captain, currently the technical director at Old Trafford, before undertaking the third loan spell of his career after time spent at Charlton and Croatian club Istra 1961.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Levitt
Person
Jim Mclean
Person
Tam Courts
Person
James Mcpake
Person
Ian Harkes
newschain

St Mirren and Dundee United share spoils

St Mirren and Dundee United shared the spoils again as they played out a third successive goalless draw in Paisley. Peter Pawlett and Marc McNulty passed up the best chances for Tam Courts’ visitors, while Eamonn Brophy’s volley for the home side was ruled out for a foul. The result...
SOCCER
newschain

James McPake and Dundee ready for key derby week

James McPake is already looking forward to what could be a pivotal week in Dundee’s season. The Dark Blues could only draw with Livingston at Dens Park on Saturday despite having the majority of chances and an attacking line-up that included on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, with Jason Cummings coming off the bench and Cillian Sheridan an unused sub.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wayne Rooney insists Derby will continue taking risks despite Birmingham defeat

Wayne Rooney insisted his bold ‘risk and reward’ policy will continue despite his Derby side giving the ball away for both goals in their 2-0 defeat away to Birmingham. Sloppy passes from Derby enabled Scott Hogan to score the first home goal at St. Andrew’s this season in the 31st minute before Jeremie Bela wrapped up the three points nine minutes from time to send Lee Bowyer’s outfit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Birmingham City 2-0 Derby County: Blues go fourth after comfortable victory

Birmingham City have climbed up to fourth in the EFL Championship table following a 2-0 victory over Derby County at St. Andrews. Scott Hogan scored the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute and Jeremie Bela added a second in the 81st minute as the Blues won for the second time in their last three matches.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Dundee Derby#Better Than Us
fourfourtwo.com

Mark Reynolds relishing Dundee derby in Premiership

Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds is looking forward to the return of the Tayside derby being contested in the top flight. The Terrors’ last three matches against Dundee were in the Championship and it is over five years since the sides met in the cinch Premiership. United were promoted in...
SOCCER
BBC

Dundee derby features on busy Sportscene weekend

Sportscene will have extended highlights of Sunday's Dundee derby on another busy weekend of Scottish Premiership action. Richard Foster will join host Steven Thompson on Sunday at 19:15 BST on BBC Scotland to dissect Dundee United v Dundee, Livingston v Celtic and Rangers v Motherwell. On Saturday, Jonathan Sutherland will...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee United boss Tam Courts embracing goalkeeping dilemma ahead of derby clash

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists he will enjoy the goalkeeping decision he has to make ahead of the Tayside derby against Dundee at Tannadice on Sunday. Number one Benjamin Siegrist has recovered from a knee injury sustained in the build-up to United’s game with St Johnstone last month. Replacement...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Paul McGowan urges his Dundee team-mates to leave their mark on the Tayside derby

Paul McGowan has urged his Dundee team-mates to make a name for themselves in Sunday’s Tayside derby and avoid a painful walk back to Dens Park. McGowan and his colleagues will make the unique journey to Tannadice on foot and walk the gauntlet of home supporters for the 200-yard distance down the street.
SOCCER
BBC

Dundee Utd v Dundee: Things to look out for in the derby

Venue: Tannadice Date: Sunday, 19 September Time: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. More than five years have passed since one of the greatest days in Dundee's recent history and one of the worst in Dundee United's.
SOCCER
newschain

Ian Harkes leaves it late to deliver derby delight for Dundee United

Ian Harkes’ late strike earned Dundee United a 1-0 victory in the first Dundee derby staged in the top flight since 2016. Chances were few and far between in a tightly contested match but the hosts eventually made the breakthrough with 10 minutes left, ensuring a positive ending to a weekend on which a new statue of the revered former United manager Jim McLean was unveiled at Tannadice.
SOCCER
IBTimes

Solskjaer Insists On Keeping $25M Star At Manchester United For Next Season As Well

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted on keeping Jesse Lingard at Manchester United even beyond his current deal Thursday as he is a "red through and through." Lingard’s current contract with Manchester United is due to end in the summer of 2022. He spent the second half of the last campaign at West Ham. The past week has been a roller coaster for Lingard. He contributed with a superb goal in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League before coming under the scrutiny during the Red Devils’ Champions League trip to Bern.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup: Prof Jonathan Van-Tam on his 50-year love affair with Boston United

"I'm very proud to be a Boston United fan. If I can help put the Pilgrims on the map in any way, I'm always happy to do so. It means a lot to me," says Prof Jonathan Van-Tam. As England's deputy chief medical officer, the professor has become a familiar face to millions on television during his appearances at the Downing Street coronavirus briefings.
NFL
chatsports.com

Derby County 2-1 Stoke City: Max Bird sets up Rams victory

Troubled Derby ended a miserable week in style as Max Bird's spectacular goal paved the way for a deserved home win over in-form Stoke. Facing the prospect of a 12-point deduction after announcing on Friday they would go into administration, the Rams responded superbly as Bird curled a 25-yard shot into the top corner on his 21st birthday.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy