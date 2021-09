Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was loaded with big matches and shocking returns, and that included a surprise appearance by John Cena. The thing is those who tuned into SmackDown didn't see Cena, and not because of the whole invisible thing. Cena didn't make an appearance on television, but instead came out and wrestled a dark match after the show went off the air. It was Cena's first time in the ring since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and he took part in a six-man tag team match (via Wrestling Observer).

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO