Kyle Yates’ Last-Minute Week 2 Cheat Sheet (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s not too early to make a deal. In fact, waiting a couple weeks allows you to put any of your Week 1 overreactions in check. As long as you understand where your squad is weak and strong, or you see a good buy-low opportunity on a struggling team, then now is the perfect time to start negotiating! The goal here is to acquire the players whose worst days are behind them and send away the guys whose best days are in the rearview mirror. Without further ado, let’s see who our featured analysts have chosen as their top buy-low and sell-high candidates heading into Week 3.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO