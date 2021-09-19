Bronzeville 5K Run/Walk Set For Oct. 3

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re looking for a race to run in early October, look to Bronzeville.

The second annual Bronzeville 5k Run/Walk is now accepting registrations.

The race takes off Sunday, Oct. 3 – a week before the Bank of America Chicago Marathon – making it a great primer for any jogger or runner.

And if you’re looking just to walk, you can’t beat a jaunt through Bronzeville in the fall. The route takes walkers and runners on a scenic tour of historic Bronzeville – starting at Lillian Armstrong Park, 4433 S. St. Lawrence Ave., and heading north on Cottage Grove Avenue, west on 35th Street, south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and back east on 44th Street.

The first Bronzeville 5k Run/Walk was held two years ago and drew about 200 people, according to organizers. The race was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We Run Sports, a Chicago sports company dedicated to promoting sports and recreation through community involvement, is the host of the event.

The run raises money for local school athletic programs. Organizers noted that they have partnered with Wendell Phillips High School, King College Prep High School, and Woodson Elementary School to bring in sports equipment and school supplies.

Anyone wishing to participate can register online at this link .