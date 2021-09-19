CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Personal Trainer Billy Witte Won’t Let ALS Diagnosis Get Him Down

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A beloved Chicago personal trainer now has his fitness family rallying around him, after a devastating diagnosis.

Billy Witte, 42, has been a fixture at Hi-Fi Personal Fitness since 2016.

He got married to his wife Alexa last year. A few months after their wedding, Witte started noticing twitching in his arms, chest and back.

At first, it was subtle. Now months later, it has progressed to all of his extremities.

Now, the man who once could do hundreds of push-ups in one session can no longer do even one.

The diagnosis is ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease – which affects the nerve cells that control muscle movement.

Doctors have told Witte and his wife the life expectancy for someone with ALS is anywhere from two to five years.

But Witte is not letting this get him down. He is looking into clinical trials and keeping a positive attitude and relying on his faith to get him through the situation.

He also has the tremendous support of his Hi-Fi Personal Fitness family and clients.

Witte’s co-workers have not only put together a GoFundMe page , and they are also hosting a fundraiser for him this Thursday, Sept. 23, at Roots – at 744 S. Dearborn St. in Printer’s Row – with all proceeds going to Witte.

Witte said he has been overwhelmed by the support and deeply touched during this incredibly difficult time in his life.

More information on the fundraiser for Witte is available here .

Chicago, IL
