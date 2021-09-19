CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Vols Address Media Following Week 3 Win

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, DB Jaylen McCollough, LB Solon Page III and WR/KR/PR Velus Jones Jr. talked to the media following Tennessee's blowout win against Tennessee Tech. McCollough and Page III had a special day conserving they both recorded their first career interception, with Page's being a pick six.

Hooker filled in as starting quarterback for injured Joe Milton and led the team to a win, throwing for just under 200 yards passing and three touchdowns, while adding 64 yards and a score on the ground as well.

The full video on Hooker, McCollough and Page III talking to the media following UT-TTU is available below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlVKt_0c0u5G7W00

Hooker (left), Page III (middle), McCollough (right) talk to media

Video by Jack Foster

Velus Jones Jr. showed how explosive he can be as a return man against Pitt in Week 2, but the Saraland, Alabama native showed how much of a difference he can make out wide as well in Week 3. No. 1 corralled three passes from Hendon Hooker for 65 yards and a score, with the touchdown being an impressive 45-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.

The full video on Jones Jr.'s press conference following the Vols win can be viewed below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R48Vp_0c0u5G7W00

Video by Jack Foster

