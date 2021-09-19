Fla. first responders protest vaccine mandate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of first responders and supporters gathered at Lake Eola on Saturday to protest Orange County’s vaccine mandate for county employees. Firefighter Jorge Hernandez told WFTV the rally wasn’t about being against the vaccine, but to support the right to choose. “When this whole pandemic started and we were out there, we were never against the vaccine,” Hernandez said. “We actually encouraged people who had underlying issues to take it as their best choice.” He noted first responders are hoping for a compromise with the county, such as weekly COVID-19 testing.