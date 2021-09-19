CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Attempted home break-in leads to suspect shot and killed, another on the run, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MPD crime scene tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an attempted home break-in gone wrong.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Almo Ave. to a shooting about 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to MPD’s preliminary information, two men reportedly broke into a home when one of the men was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

