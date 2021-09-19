Justin Fields expected to see 'increased snaps' in Week 2

The rookie quarterback is expected to have a larger role in Week 2. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Justin Fields will see significantly more playing time in his regular-season Soldier Field debut on Sunday afternoon. The rookie quarterback and Ohio State product saw a handful of snaps in Week 1 at Los Angeles, rushing for a touchdown.

The Bears are expected to give the rookie quarterback “increased snaps” against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

“He’s growing every day. There are wow moments, wow throws every single day in practice,” Rapoport said. “He’s actually coming along faster than they expected. They are essentially head over heels in love with him. They use these packages as growth moments for Fields. No moment is too big, so expect to see for him.”

Chicago picked Justin Fields in the first round of April’s NFL Draft, but the Bears have held off playing the rookie. Instead, despite calls from fans, head coach Matt Nagy has been rolling with veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton. The Bears fell 34-14 in Week 1, as Dalton was just 27 of his 38 passes for 206 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Justin Fields glad to have gotten some game experience

Similar to Nagy, Fields knew coming into the Week 1 game that there were a small number of plays set for him. The gameplan was for Dalton to be the quarterback, and Fields would come in and try to provide a spark in limited spots. That was exactly the case, but the former Ohio State star was glad to have seen live action in the NFL for the first time. Fields saw five snaps for the Bears.

“I came into the game not expecting a certain amount of snaps. I was just ready to play whenever coach called my name. So I wasn’t expecting a certain amount of snaps at all.

“You get a feel for the atmosphere. See how fast those guys are coming. It’s different behind the o-line and d-line and stuff like that; so it’s different when you’re actually on the field rather than being on the sideline. So you just kinda get that experience in there and just being out there and getting used to the speed and stuff.”

And now this week in his Soldier Field debut, he will have an increased role in the Bears offense.